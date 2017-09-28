‘I did nothing wrong,’ says Pacquiao amid Instagram uproar

Senator Manny Pacquiao made it clear on Thursday he did nothing wrong when he commented on an Instagram live video by an American vlogger-host that she could call him anytime.

In a phone-patched interview with Senate reporters, Pacquiao admitted he did comment on host Maria Ciuffo’s livestream but this was because the vlog had initiated the conversation first.

Pacquiao said he tends to look into live videos in his IG account and that Ciuffo’s team saw his name popped up in the livestream and chatted with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was there that they invited him for a live interview in their New York radio station, according to Pacquiao.

But Pacquiao said he told them he was in the Philippines and could not come there in New York.

“So I said call me anytime,” the senator and world renowned boxer said.

He said he forgave those people who would think ill of him because of that comment he made and it was “up to God to judge them.”

“You know sometimes people’s lives are not a success because they think badly of others and they do not know that this becomes their downfall,” he added.

Pacquiao earlier also said he did nothing wrong when he also commented on an IG live video of American social media influencer Arzaylea Rodriguez.

He had said Rodriguez initiated the conversation with him when she saw he was watching her video and that was why he had asked her “where are you from.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Visit Inquirer Sports' The Pacquiao Files (www.inquirer.net/pacquiao-files) for news, features, and other multimedia content about Manny Pacquiao and his upcoming fights."