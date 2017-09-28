Gordon unfazed by Trillanes filing ethics, plunder raps

The word war between Senators Richard Gordon and Antonio Trillanes IV continues.

The two senators exchanged tirades anew after Trillanes said on Thursday that he, too, will file ethics and plunder charges against Gordon.

“He keeps on threatening. Let him do his work. I am ready to answer anything,” Gordon said in a phone interview.

Earlier at the Kapihan sa Senado forum, Trillanes said aside from an ethics complaint, he will lodge criminal charges against Gordon for misusing Red Cross funds, which the latter chairs.

Responding to Trillanes, Gordon said: “Ano ba siya? Presidente ng ‘International liars association’?

“I am not paid there in the Red Cross. Some of you get blood from the Red Cross. Some of you ask ambulance from the Red Cross. I mean, we serve. I don’t get any money here. I don’t get allowance. I am a member of the international federation. If (Trillanes) wants to destroy that that’s his own lookout,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Gordon filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes for his supposed unparliamentary acts, the latest of which, according to Gordon, was shown by Trillanes during the hearing on the Bureau of Customs (BOC) smuggling probe where Trillanes called Gordon’s blue ribbon committee a “comite de absuwelto.”

But Trillanes said he was confident that the case against him will “not even go the second base.”

“Hanggang filing lang ‘yan. Wala akong ginawang unparliamentary. Alam ng mga senador ‘yan.” he said.

Trillanes also said Gordon was protecting Duterte and his family from further probes to “gain leverage to get favors from people in power.” /je