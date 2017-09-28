Lacson files economic sabotage, graft vs Faeldon

Senator Panfilo Lacson filed on Thursday an economic sabotage and graft complaint against resigned customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon for alleged rice smuggling.

Lacson went to the Office of the Ombudsman fulfilling his vow of filing cases against Faeldon, amid a tiff between the two following the Senate inquiry into the P6.4 billion shabu shipment that slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

In an interview after the filing, Lacson said he filed the complaint for graft and non-bailable offense of economic sabotage against Faeldon for allowing smuggled rice in Cagayan De Oro.

