Pacquiao puts up defensive stance vs social media bashers

Senator Manny Pacquiao defended himself anew from another comment he reportedly sent to the Instagram video of an American host that made rounds on social media.

Pacquiao, 38, was seen twice by Instagram users commenting on live videos of American personalities Arzaylea Rodriguez and Maria Chiuffo. The screen capture of his account sending messages to Rodriguez and Chiuffo saying “Where are you from?” and “You can call me anytime,” respectively recently went viral on the internet.

But the boxer-turned-politician said he was only responding to the questions of Rodriguez and Chiuffo, prompting him to send an answer to the comments section.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Pacquiao lamented reports giving malice to his exchange of comments with the ladies, which he said were not entirely captured by the netizens.

“But I forgive them. Bahala na Panginoon mag-judge sa kanila. Kaya minsan ‘yung buhay ng tao hindi umaasenso kasi nagiisip sila ng mali sa kapwa nila, nagiging downfall. But nothing to worry about I fear God,” he said.

(I leave it all to God to judge them. That is why sometimes most people’s lives are not prospering because they think of ill things against others that result in their downfall.)

Pacquiao admitted that he indeed told Chiuffo to call him anytime.

He said Chiuffo’s group, which included three men, were asking him via Instagram if they could invite him for a radio interview in New York.

“Yes, ako ‘yon kasi gusto nila akong interview-hin sa New York. Iniinvite nila ako sa New York sa radio station nila sabi ko, ‘I’m in the Philippines. I couldn’t come,’ but sabi ko, ‘You can call me anytime,’” Pacquiao said.

“Kasi kapag nago-open ako ng Instagram account ko, ang habit ko kapag may nakita akong live tinitignan ko. Pag tinignan mo makikita nila ‘Manny Pacquiao joining’ so binati nila ako, ‘Hello, Manny Pacquiao!’ Tapos ‘yon na,” he explained.

On Wednesday, Pacquiao also denied any malice in the comments he sent to the 22-year-old Rodriguez.

Also, Pacquiao claimed that it was Rodriguez who first asked him a question when he joined the woman’s Instagram livestream. She asked Pacquiao if he was in the Philippines, to which he replied: “Where are you from?”

“Lahat naman pwedeng makipagusap sa amin wala namang malisya doon (Everyone can talk to us, there’s no malice in that),” he said. /jpv

