Local politician kidnapped in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A municipal councilor was abducted in Indanan town in Sulu on Wednesday night.

Police said suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf snatched councilor Ezzedin Tan, who is a nephew of former Sulu vice governor Abdusakur Tan.

The victim, who is in his late 20s, was riding his bike in Barangay Tagbak when abducted. His two companions were left behind. /cbb