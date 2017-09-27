Masbate board member shot dead
DIMASALANG, Masbate – A board member of the second district of Masbate province was gunned down in Masbate City on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sketchy report received by Masbate provincial police, the victim Dionne Lopez was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Barangay Kinamaligan in Masbate City at around 4 p.m.
The gunmen boarded a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting.
An investigation was launched by police to identify the perpetrators and the motive behind the crime.
