Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Proposed 2018 nat’l budget transmitted to Senate

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Proposed 2018 nat’l budget transmitted to Senate

By: - Reporter / @mj_uyINQ
/ 08:13 PM September 27, 2017
Senate building

The Senate building at the GSIS Complex in Pasay City (Photo by LYN RILLON / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

The Senate on Wednesday received from the House of Representatives the 2018 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which is expected to be brought to the plenary next week.

Sen. Loren Legarda said the Senate committee on finance will sponsor the 2018 GAB after the subcommittee reports were submitted this week.

“Upon submission of the reports of my vice chairpersons, we will file and sponsor [it] next week and we will conduct marathon sessions so we can finish the budget interpellations of all agencies before session adjourns,” said Legarda, chair of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate will adjourn for a monthlong break on Oct. 12.

Upon resumption of session on Nov. 13, the Senate is expected to approve the GAB on second and third reading. Then, the bicameral conference committee will be convened to reconcile the differences in the Senate and House versions of the proposed P3.767-trillion national budget for 2018.

“We aim to submit the [bill] to the President on the second week of December and hopefully enacted before Christmas,” said Legarda.

This would give agencies time to plan the implementation of approved projects and programs before the holidays and allow for the early disbursement and a more efficient obligation of the funds, she added.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 2018 General Appropriations Bill, Philippine news updates, Sen. Loren Legarda, Senate
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved