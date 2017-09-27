Family raising funds to aid ‘fight against a very powerful law firm’

The family of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III is raising funds to help them embark on what they call as their “fight against a very powerful law firm.”

In an interview, the alleged hazing victim’s uncle, Gerardo, said that the family decided to seek financial aid considering the alleged influence of the law firm, which he declined to name.

“If you would notice in church there was a go-fund. The only reason, because no one would say why we need funds to help Atio, is because we are going to fight a very, very powerful law firm,” Gerardo said on Wednesday after Atio was buried at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Gerardo continued: “And you are involved! You just don’t know it but I know. You heard it from the Senate (hearing). The people of the Philippines are not dumb! They are not stupid, we are not stupid. That’s why even if I have all the means, if I would have to fight with the people of the Philippines, I will get justice for Atio. Even if he’s gone and I cannot bring him back. Bahala na ang Panginoon sa inyo. (God will just take care of you.)”

But while Gerardo did not specify which law firm he was referring to, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) spokesperson Boy Evangelista earlier hinted that “powerful members” of the Aegis Juris fraternity could try to influence the ongoing investigation into Atio’s death.

The VACC had pledged to support the family’s fight to obtain justice for Atio.

Meanwhile, when asked about the release of John Paul Solano, one of the main suspects in the death of his nephew, Gerardo said, “I don’t know anything about the developments. Let the law take care of that, let the lawyers take care of that.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the release of Solano from detention, pointing out in a resolution that an inquest is not the proper proceeding to be conducted for the suspect, who surrendered to Senator Panfilo Lacson last week.

An inquest proceeding is a summary investigation conducted by a public prosecutor in criminal cases involving persons arrested and detained without warrant.

But Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan told reporters also on Wednesday that even if Solano was released from detention, he has not been cleared of any criminal liability.

The DOJ said Solano would undergo preliminary investigation on Oct 4 and 9. /kga