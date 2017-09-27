No appointment yet, but Diño says Duterte offered him DILG post

Former Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Martin Diño has not been appointed to any position at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Malacañang said Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the statement on the same day Diño disclosed he was offerred a post at the DILG.

Diño said he had a meeting in Malacañang with President Rodrigo Duterte, who offered him the job as DILG’s undersecretary for barangay affairs.

Diño’s disclosure came a day after Duterte appointed lawyer Wilma Eisma on Monday as the new SBMA chairman and administrator, easing Diño out as chairman.

But Diño said he was not actually sacked from his SBMA position, but a powerful group lobbied for his removal.

“As of this date, the President has not appointed Mr. Martin Diño to any position in the Department of the Interior and Local Government or in any instrumentality of government,” Abella said.

