Pay a visit to city hall; Are photos of heroes there?
Malacañang has ordered government agencies to display photos of heroes in government offices and public schools instead of the portraits of President Rodrigo Duterte and other politicians.
The order was contained in Memorandum Circular No. 25 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President, on September 15.
“All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or –controlled corporations, state universities and colleges and public schools of all levels, are hereby directed to display or exhibit the photographs, paintings or other forms of visual representations of Philippine Heroes in lieu of the photographs, paintings or other forms of visual representations of elected or appointed government officials,” the memorandum read.
The order listed names of recognized Philippine heroes as identified to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.
- Jose Rizal
- Andres Bonifacio
- Emilio Aguinaldo
- Apolinario Mabini
- Marcelo H. del Pilar
- Juan Luna
- Melchora Aquino
- Gabriela Silang
- Lapu-Lapu
- Father Jose Burgos
- Father Mariano Gomes
- Father Jacinto Zamora
- Emilio Jacinto
- Jose Abad Santos
In July, the President said he would issue an order to prohibit the display of his framed photos in all government offices.
“Display instead the pictures of our heroes. We are nothing compared to them. We have not yet arrived at that. I’ll issue the order. I want our children to emulate our heroes. As you see, some of those who are on the display photos had faced cases of graft and corruption,” he said./ac
