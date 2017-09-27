Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Gabby Concepcion retorts #wrongtarget on Instagram

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this
In reference to Duterte’s speech dressing down TV executive Gabby Lopez

Gabby Concepcion retorts #wrongtarget on Instagram

/ 04:21 PM September 27, 2017

Actor Gabby Concepcion. Inquirer file photo

Actor Gabby Concepcion made light of the remarks of President Rodrigo Duterte after the actor was mistakenly referred to as the chairman of television network ABS-CBN.

“We all make mistakes. Thank you for watching Ika-6 na Utos sir President,” Concepcion said in an Instagram post.
READ: Duterte mistakenly refers to ABS-CBN chairman as ‘Gabby Concepcion’

Concepcion is currently appearing on rival GMA-7’s show “Ika-6 na Utos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor related the President’s remark to his current situation in his GMA-7 show.

“Na ospital bigla dahil sa mistaken identity,” he said in two separate Instagram posts on with the hashtags #mistaken #accident #ikaanimnautos #stray #wrong #wrongtarget #philippines.

Duterte on Tuesday slammed anew ABS-CBN for not airing his election campaign ad in 2016 despite the payment he had made.

But instead of mentioning Gabby Lopez, the chairman of ABS-CBN, he uttered Gabby Concepcion.

“Sino naka-p***** *** ninyong lahat. Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p****** *** ka. Eh totoo man,” he said.

But in his succeeding reference to the ABS-CBN chairman, he correctly referred to Gabby Lopez.

“Makinig ka, Gabby Lopez: Nag-place ako ng advertisement. Tinanggap ninyo ‘yung pera kong two million para kasi wala akong advertisement.” /jpv

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: duterte, Gabby Concepcion, Gabby Lopez
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved