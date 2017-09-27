Gabby Concepcion retorts #wrongtarget on Instagram

Actor Gabby Concepcion made light of the remarks of President Rodrigo Duterte after the actor was mistakenly referred to as the chairman of television network ABS-CBN.

“We all make mistakes. Thank you for watching Ika-6 na Utos sir President,” Concepcion said in an Instagram post.

Concepcion is currently appearing on rival GMA-7’s show “Ika-6 na Utos.”

The actor related the President’s remark to his current situation in his GMA-7 show.

“Na ospital bigla dahil sa mistaken identity,” he said in two separate Instagram posts on with the hashtags #mistaken #accident #ikaanimnautos #stray #wrong #wrongtarget #philippines.

Duterte on Tuesday slammed anew ABS-CBN for not airing his election campaign ad in 2016 despite the payment he had made.

But instead of mentioning Gabby Lopez, the chairman of ABS-CBN, he uttered Gabby Concepcion.

“Sino naka-p***** *** ninyong lahat. Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p****** *** ka. Eh totoo man,” he said.

But in his succeeding reference to the ABS-CBN chairman, he correctly referred to Gabby Lopez.

“Makinig ka, Gabby Lopez: Nag-place ako ng advertisement. Tinanggap ninyo ‘yung pera kong two million para kasi wala akong advertisement.” /jpv