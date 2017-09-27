Majority of Filipinos do not believe police’s ‘nanlaban’ claim

Police was quick to tell that suspects were killed during anti-illegal drug operations because they resisted arrest or fought back with authorities. But in the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS), majority of Filipinos were not buying it.

In its Second Quarter 2017 survey, majority of Filipinos or 54 percent agreed that:

“Marami sa mga pinatay ng mga pulis sa kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga ay hindi totoong nanlaban sa pulis. [Many of those killed by the police in the anti-drug campaign did not really fight against the police.]”

The survey was conducted from June 23 to 26, involving 1,200 respondents.

The same data also revealed that of the 54 percent who agreed to the survey statement, 20 percent of them “strongly agreed” to it. The survey further showed that the disbelief over police’s “nanlaban” justification is highest in Metro Manila with 63 percent, followed by 56 percent in Luzon, and 49 percent in Visayas and Mindanao. /kga