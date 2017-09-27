Pacquiao denies malice in commenting to 22-year-old’s Instagram live video

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Manny Pacquiao has admitted that he was the one who commented on the Instagram livestream of a 22-year-old Arzaylea Rodriguez.

Pacquiao, 38, said there was no malice in his messages, which went viral after some followers of Arzaylea took a screen capture of Pacquiao’s comments.

“Ako ‘yan. Actually pag-open ko ng Instagram nakita ko live so pinindot ko. Nakita niya Manny Pacquiao joined live so nag-hello siya,” Pacquiao said.

(Yes, it was me. When I opened Instagram, I saw she was live, so I clicked. She saw Manny Pacquiao joined live, so she said hello.)

READ: Pacquiao mocked as his official IG account comments on 22-year-old woman’s livestream

Pacquiao explained that it was Rodriguez who first asked him a question when he joined the former’s Instagram livestream.

He said a portion of their exchange of messages was not captured in the screenshot.

“Tapos tinanong niya ako ‘Are you in the Philippines?’ Kaya sabi ko ‘Where are you from?’” Pacquiao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(She asked me, “Are you in the Philippines?” That’s why I asked, “Where are you from?”)

“Lahat naman pwedeng makipagusap sa amin wala namang malisya doon (Everyone can talk to us, there’s no malice in that),” he said. /idl

"Visit Inquirer Sports' The Pacquiao Files (www.inquirer.net/pacquiao-files) for news, features, and other multimedia content about Manny Pacquiao and his upcoming fights."