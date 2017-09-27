DILG door opens for Martin Diño after SBMA window closes

A day after his reported removal from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), former chair Martin Diño disclosed on Wednesday that he was offered a post at the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a press conference in Manila, Diño said that he was summoned to the Malacañang and was offered the job as DILG’s undersecretary for barangay (village) affairs.

“Totoo po, pinatawag po ako sa Malacañang at ako ay inoferan ng posisyon, ito po yung undersecretary for barangay affairs (It’s true that I was summoned at Malacañang and was offered the undersecretary position for barangay affairs),” he said.

“At nung nakausap po ako ng Presidente, sinabi niya nga sa akin na kung maaari ay tulungan ko siya dito sa barangay government. At ako po ay isang sundalo kung ano po ang kagustuhan ng ating pangulo ay susundin ko,” he added.

(When I talked to the President, he asked me to help him in the barangay movement. I am just a soldier, and I will follow whatever the President wants me to do.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed lawyer Wilma Eisma on Monday as the new SBMA chairman and administrator. /idl

