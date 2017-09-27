Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Panelo: Duterte has no hand in Sereno impeach bid

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Panelo: Duterte has no hand in Sereno impeach bid

/ 10:47 AM September 27, 2017
salvador panelo

Presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo INQUIRER.net file photo/ NESTOR CORRALES

President Rodrigo Duterte has no involvement on the impeachment case against Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Presidential Legal Adviser Sal Panelo said Wednesday.

“Hindi naman nakikialam ang Presidente… Wag kalimutan, impeachment is a numbers game,” he said in a press briefing in Quezon City.

Panelo said the President is not interested on the chief justice’s ouster.

ADVERTISEMENT

An impeachment case was filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon against Sereno for alleged corruption, betrayal of public trust, and culpable violations of the Constitution. /jpv

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: chief justice, duterte, Sereno, Supreme Court
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved