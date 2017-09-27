Panelo: Duterte has no hand in Sereno impeach bid

President Rodrigo Duterte has no involvement on the impeachment case against Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Presidential Legal Adviser Sal Panelo said Wednesday.

“Hindi naman nakikialam ang Presidente… Wag kalimutan, impeachment is a numbers game,” he said in a press briefing in Quezon City.

Panelo said the President is not interested on the chief justice’s ouster.

An impeachment case was filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon against Sereno for alleged corruption, betrayal of public trust, and culpable violations of the Constitution. /jpv