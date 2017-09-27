MRT trains break down again during rush hour Wednesday

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Two Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) trains bogged down Wednesday morning and off-loaded passengers during rush hour.

In its service status report, the MRT-3 broke down due to a technical problem at 6:27 a.m. and unloaded passengers at the GMA Kamuning south bound station.

Another train broke down at 8:01 a.m., unloading passengers at Ortigas north bound station.

These brought to six the number of times that MRT-3 trains bogged down since Sunday.

The management apologized for the inconvenience. /cbb

