MRT trains break down again during rush hour Wednesday
Two Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) trains bogged down Wednesday morning and off-loaded passengers during rush hour.
In its service status report, the MRT-3 broke down due to a technical problem at 6:27 a.m. and unloaded passengers at the GMA Kamuning south bound station.
Another train broke down at 8:01 a.m., unloading passengers at Ortigas north bound station.
These brought to six the number of times that MRT-3 trains bogged down since Sunday.
The management apologized for the inconvenience. /cbb
