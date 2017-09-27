Palace sees BBL reaching 3rd reading by year-end

Malacañang expects Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to “sponsor” the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), a Palace official said yesterday.

Secretary Adelino Sitoy, head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, also said that Palace expected the proposed law to reach second or third reading in Congress by year-end.

“Considering that we submitted a draft bill to the Speaker himself and to the Senate President, unless they opt to find another author, we would expect them to author the bill,” Sitoy told a press briefing.

The BBL defines the basic structure of the proposed Bangsamoro autonomous state in Mindanao, a key feature of the federal form of government being pushed by President Duterte and his allies.

“We already submitted to Congress—the House and the Senate—a draft bill for their consideration and I think the House will be ahead (in) filing a copy of that bill so that it can be referred immediately to its committee—pertinent committee,” Sitoy said.

Sitoy said he did not know why it was taking too long to find a sponsor for the BBL in Congress. Three other lawmakers, including former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, had each filed their own proposed version.

The Bangsamoro Transition Commission submitted the draft BBL to Mr. Duterte in the presence of Congress leaders last July 17.

“Before the year ends, we hope to have the bill already on second or third reading,” he added.