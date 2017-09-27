Makati curfew goes hard on parents

A new curfew ordinance in Makati City will penalize negligent parents by suspending the health benefits that they receive from the local government.

Signed by Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Wednesday, City Ordinance No. 2017-098, minors below 18 years old and those aged 18 “but incapable of fully taking care of themselves” are prohibited from loitering in the streets from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day.

Minors “rescued” for the first time will be escorted to their home and their parents or guardians will be made to sign an agreement to attend a “parent’s effectiveness seminar.”

Failure to attend will lead to the suspension of the parents’ city-sponsored benefits. These include free outpatient services, subsidized hospitalization and free medicines.

For parents or guardians whose children were rescued the second time or more, they must pay a P2,000 fine or spend a maximum of five days in jail.

The parents and their children will also be referred to the city social welfare department for “assessment, intervention and rehabilitation.”

Noncompliance will qualify the minor as a “child at risk” and will give the department the option for the child’s involuntary or voluntary commitment in court.

Offenders who were nonresidents of Makati will be temporarily detained in barangay halls while their homes and parents are being located.

Off-limits to minors during curfew hours are streets, parks, playgrounds, public buildings, and parking and vacant lots, even if the minors are inside a vehicle. The measure also covers common areas in churches, hospitals, schools, and entertainment spots like computer shops, movie houses, amusement and eating places.

Exempted are minors accompanied by parents, guardians or adults. They are also exempted if they are on their way home from work, school or religious activity, “provided that they submit a certificate of attendance.”

The ordinance takes effect immediately.