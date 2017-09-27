Malabon cops pose as deliverymen to find suspect

Thanks to a ploy involving police officers in disguise, Malabon City’s most wanted is now in their custody after a yearlong manhunt that led them to Batangas province.

Marvin Dumagay, 28, was wanted for a rape case in 2016 and a frustrated homicide case in 2014, the latter involving his employer, Rene Flores, as complainant.

The police got a break in August after undercover officers posing as courier service deliverymen managed to speak with Dumagay’s live-in partner in Barangay Tinajeros, Malabon.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told them that Dumagay had been working at a poultry processing facility in Barangay Tamak, Padre Garcia, Batangas, for almost a year.

On Monday, an intelligence team led by SPO3 Jerome Peralta spoke with the plant’s human resources official, who then led them to Dumayag’s rented home about 100 meters away. The suspect did not resist arrest.

Dumayag was ordered arrested for frustrated homicide by Judge Ma. Antonia Largoza-Cantero of Malabon Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 170, and for rape by Judge Celso Magsino Jr. of RTC Branch 74. —Matthew Reysio-Cruz