PH a ‘client state’ of ‘bamboo triad,’ says Duterte

The Philippines is a “client state” of the “bamboo triad” and is being used as a transshipment point for shabu being transported to the United States, according to President Duterte.

Given this, the US must work with the Philippines to address the matter, Mr. Duterte said Tuesday.

The Bamboo Union is a Taiwan-based organized crime group that has reportedly been linked to criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Philippines today is a client state of the bamboo triad. They have taken over the operations of, sad to say, the Chinese. But I do not mean the country and people, in a sense, that most of them are really into this kind of business,” Mr. Duterte said at the 56th anniversary of the Philippine Constitution Association.

In another speech earlier on Tuesday, the President said the Hong Kong-based 14K group was also involved in the illegal drug trade in the country.

The bamboo triad has decided to go international, Mr. Duterte said, and the country was being used as a jump off point to bring illegal drugs to other parts of the world.

“The Philippines is a transshipment of shabu to America, and it behooves upon America to work closely with the Republic of the Philippines, especially on this serious matter,” he said.

The US had been critical of the killings that have marked Mr. Duterte’s war on drugs, but the criticism had not sat well with the President.

The President also reiterated on Tuesday that he would not tolerate the killing of innocent people.

He also said he respects the Constitution and due process.

“When it comes to this country, I could be the most brutal but I do not lose sight of the Constitution,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been a prosecutor; I know what due process means,” he added.

If there is a policeman who would say that he ordered them to execute criminals, he would step down, he said.