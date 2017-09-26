LOOK: FLOTUS invitation to Madam Honeylet
Malacañang released on Tuesday a copy of the invitation of United States First Lady Melania Trump to President Rodrigo Duterte’s partner, Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña, for a luncheon at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.
The luncheon happened on September 20 at the Big Apple.
Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella had earlier confirmed in a statement that Avanceña went to New York City “on a personal trip” to attend an event upon the invitation of Trump.
/kga
Below are the photos of the invitation provided by Malacañang:
