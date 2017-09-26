Diño mum about next posting

What’s next for former Subic Bay Metropolitan (SBMA) Martin Diño?

Diño had only good words for President Rodrigo Duterte after the chief executive appointed lawyer Wilma Eisma as the new SBMA chairman and administrator.

Eisma, whose appointment paper Duterte signed on Sept. 25, took her oath of office Tuesday morning She will hold her position until June 30, 2022.

Duterte appointed Eisma after issuing Executive Order No. 42, repealing EO 340 issued by in 2004 by then President Gloria Arroyo.

EO 340 split the powers and duties of the highest position in SBMA between the chairman of the board and the administrator.

The EO 42, however, consolidated these powers under Eisma.

“I just want to thank the President. Thanks sa lahat,” Diño told reporters at sidelines of the celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Department of Justice (DOJ) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

But he refused to reveal if he had a new government post.

Reports have surfaced that Diño will be appointed as an undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Sought for confirmation, Catalino Cuy, DILG officer in charge, said there had been no official information if Diño would be appointed to the DILG.

But he said: “That’s what I heard.”

Asked if there had been instructions from Duterte, he said: “Waiting lang kami.”

