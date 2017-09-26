PAL offers senior citizen and PWD discount, VAT exemption

For domestic flights booked online, Philippine Airlines is now offering a 20 percent senior citizen (SC) and person with disability (PWD) discount and a 12 percent value added tax (VAT) exemption.

In a statement issued Tuesday, PAL said the grant of said discount and exemption via the airlines’ online booking portal www.philippineairlines.com expands the available options for said privileges for both sectors of society. The airline has been granting the same privileges via ticket office transactions for domestic flights.

Discounts and exemptions apply to resident Filipino citizens purchasing regular fare tickets and is not applicable to other taxes, fees and charges and ancillary service like extra baggage and to tickets issued as a reward or prize.

To avail of the discount/exemption, one must log on to the PAL website and go to the section ‘Book a Flight’ and click origin and destination, class of service and number of passengers.

A senior citizen MUST bring at the airport check-in counter an OSCA (Office of Senior Citizens Affairs) ID in combination with any of the following: i.) Philippine passport; OR ii) Any government-issued ID indicating DOB (E.g. Driver’s License voters ID, SSS/GSIS ID, PRC card, postal ID).

A PWD MUST bring at the airport check-in counter a PWD ID in combination with any of the following: 1). Philippine passport, or 2). Any government-issued ID (E.g. Driver’s License, voters ID, SSS/GSIS ID, PRC card, postal ID)

Per CAB Resolution No. 41, failure to present the required identification (IDs) will result in either the collection at the airport of the amount of 20 percent discount and 12 percent VAT based on the current applicable fare at the time of check-in in accordance with the fare restrictions applicable to the ticket, PLUS a fine of Php1,500.00 or forfeiture of ticket.