Lagman wants probe on Marcos link to group behind ‘legacy scam’

Opposition lawmaker Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman called on Tuesday for the investigation of the Marcos family’s links to the group that reportedly scammed thousands of people in an event in Los Baños last weekend.

Lagman said he was mulling over the filing of a House resolution or asking the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the connection of the Marcos family to the organizers of what he called the “Marcos legacy scam,” which promised members of the supposed One Social Family Credit Cooperative P1 million of the family’s controversial wealth.

“Although Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has distanced his family from the organizers of the Marcos ‘legacy’ scam, there is need to further investigate the ties of the Marcoses with the evidently pro-Marcos group which is affiliated with the Bullion Buyer Ltd.,” he said in a statement.

The group had a recent meeting at the University of the Philippines-Los Baños that attracted thousands of people, all banking on the promise of being paid with P1 million or getting a portion of the family’s gold bars.

The event turned out to be a pro-Marcos propaganda where pamphlets trumpeting the “achievements” of Marcos were sold for P30 each.

The booklet appeared to be an abridged version of the 855-page compilation, “Let Marcos Truth Prevail” in 2004, with undisclosed publisher and author, “revising the history of martial law with patent falsehoods,” the lawmaker said.

“This is the same revisionist strategy of the Marcos heirs to deodorize the cardinal sins of the Marcoses,” he added. /je