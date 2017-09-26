87 hurt as ship rams rock in Romblon

SAN PEDRO CITY — At least 87 people were injured when a passenger ship rammed into a large rock formation in Romblon province early morning Tuesday.

The vessel, M/V Matilde of Montenegro Shipping Lines, left the port of Odiongan with 251 passengers on board on its way to the island of Romblon, Romblon when it hit a large rock formation in the vicinity of Calatrava town around 4:30 a.m.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, information officer of the Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) police, said the impact injured several passengers and caused damages to at least four vehicles on the ship.

Quoting the ship captain Bernardino Canapit, Tolentino said heavy rains resulted in a “zero visibility” in the sea. The ship encountered a stirring problem, according to statements by the crew to the Romblon police.

At the port of Romblon Island, the injured were brought to the nearest hospital by joint rescue personnel from Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection, Red Cross Romblon, Rural Health Unit, and police for medical attention.

The Philippine Coast Guard is investigating the incident. /je