Laguna village councilor shot dead
SAN PEDRO CITY — A village councilor in Biñan City in Laguna province was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Tuesday morning.
The victim Eugenio Espinosa, a councilor from Barangay (village) Zapote, was driving his motorcycle with his son when a pair of gunmen, also on board a motorcycle, drove next to them and shot the victim in Barangay Mamplasan around 7:45 a.m., according to a police report.
Espinosa was shot in the head but his son was unhurt.
In a phone interview, Biñan City police chief Supt. Reydante Ariza said Espinosa was included in Barangay Zapote’s “watchlist” for illegal drugs. Investigation is still ongoing. /je
