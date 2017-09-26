Dean Divina says Tish just feeling sour on dismissed impeach bid

“We have always acted in accordance with law and the ethical demands of the law profession,” University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina said in response to the disbarment complaint filed by Patricia “Tish” Bautista, estranged wife of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista.

Patricia, on Tuesday, filed before the Supreme Court a disbarment complaint against Dean Divina.

READ: Comelec chief’s wife wants UST law dean disbarred

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Divina, included in the complaint are 20 other members of his law firm.

Patricia alleged that her husband have bank accounts and properties not included in his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN). The Divina law firm was mentioned when she made such an accusation against her husband.

“Once we receive the complaint, we will respond appropriately. They are probably sour that their impeachment complaint was dismissed,” Dean Divina said in a text message. /jpv