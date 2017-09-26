Comelec chief’s wife wants UST law dean disbarred

The estranged wife of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista on Tuesday filed a disbarment complaint before the Supreme Court against University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina and 20 others.

She accused them of violating the Code of Professional Responsibility.

“We are doing what we said we will do which is to use other avenues and other venues to allow these documents to come to light,” Ms. Patricia “Tish” Bautista told reporters after she filed the complaint at the Supreme Court.

Divina and his law firm were mentioned after she accused her husband of having over a billion of hidden wealth.

Patricia filed the complaint after the impeachment complaint against her husband was dismissed by the House of Representatives. /cbb