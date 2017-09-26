Solano ‘named names’ in Senate executive session

John Paul Solano, one of the prime suspects in the killing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio Castillo III, named at least seven personalities behind Castillo’s death in an executive session with senators on Monday night.

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said Solano gave “heavy information” about the events that led to Castillo’s death last Sept. 17.

With Solano’s testimony, Zubiri said it was “very clear” who among the fraternity members were liable for Castillo’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

BACKSTORY: Solano vows to ‘tell all‘ in Senate executive session about fatal hazing

“Binunyag niya ang nangyari noong umagang ‘yon at nag-tell-all siya sa amin but that’s all that I can say, he named names,” Zubiri said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

(He revealed what happened during that morning, he told us everything, but that’s all I can say, he named names.)

The senator, a family friend of the Castillo family, said Solano named at least six fraternity members and one non-fraternity member involved in the killing.

“He mentioned a lot of details. Maganda ang salaysay niya kaya this would be very important sa case na ipa-file ng Manila Police (He had a worthwhile statement and this would be very important in the case that would be filed at the Manila Police),” he said.

“(Solano) is the key to solving the death of Castillo,” Zubiri added.

READ: Solano, handang sabihin ang lahat ng nalalaman sa pagkamatay ni Atio Castillo ayon kay Lacson

Solano and his counsel bared the details to Senators Zubiri, Win Gatchalian, Bam Aquino and Panfilo Lacson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive session lasted for an hour. /idl