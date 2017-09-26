BREAKING: Malacañang shooting hurts 1
A person was reportedly wounded in a shooting incident at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) complex in Malacañang park on Tuesday morning, Radyo Inquirer reported.
PSG Spokesperson Mike Aquino reportedly confirmed the incident but no other details were available as of posting. /cbb
