Tuesday, September 26, 2017
BREAKING: Malacañang shooting hurts 1

/ 10:31 AM September 26, 2017

A person was reportedly wounded in a shooting incident at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) complex in Malacañang park on Tuesday morning, Radyo Inquirer reported.

PSG Spokesperson Mike Aquino reportedly confirmed the incident but no other details were available as of posting. /cbb

TAGS: Malacañang, Mike Aquino, news, presidential security group, PSG, Shooting
