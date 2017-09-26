Technical glitch forces MRT-3 train to unload passengers
Another southbound Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train stopped and unloaded its passengers during the rush hour on Tuesday morning.
An MRT-3 service report said that one of its trains unloaded passengers at Cubao station at 7:19 a.m. due to technical problems.
Despite this, the MRT-3 authorities said its operations have resumed with 20 available running trains as of 8:00 a.m.
On Monday, a train also unloaded its passengers at Ortigas station due to a technical glitch. /idl
