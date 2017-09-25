Solano vows to ‘tell all‘ in Senate executive session about fatal hazing

John Paul Solano agreed to name the Aegis Juris fraternity members present during the hazing of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in an executive session after the Senate probe conducted on Monday.

He refused to give their names, however, during the hearing, which was televised live.

After repeated urging by senators at the hearing, Solano, one of the primary suspects in the case, agreed to “tell all” in an executive session.

“Kasi mabigat nga naman na nautusan ka. Hindi ka naman most guilty, tapos all the weight is on your shoulder now. And the longer you hide the truth maraming pwedeng mangyari,” Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri told Solano.

Solano and his lawyer, Paterno Esmaquel, will face the senators at the session, which Zubiri assured would be conducted under Senate rules.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, clarified that whatever information Solano would share would only be part of the Senate committee record and could not be used to file charges against him.

Sen. Bam Aquino supported this. But he insisted that Solano should still submit his affidavit to the police.

“I support the executive committee para mailabas na yung katotohanan tonight,” Aquino said. “But the judicial affidavit still needs to come right away because that’s what’s usable by the police.”

