Solano won’t reveal names of fratmen at hazing

Senators on Monday pressed John Paul Solano to reveal the names of the Aegis Juris fraternity members present at the fatal hazing of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, but the prime suspect in the crime refused to do so.

Senator Franklin Drilon urged Solano’s camp to issue an affidavit and submit it to the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs “to serve justice faster” on Castillo’s killing.

“We can serve the wheels of justice if we have the sworn statement coming from a vital witness, Mr. Solano, and so the appropriate proceeding will be conducted,” Drilon said during the first Senate probe on Castillo’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure probable cause will be established immediately and justice will be served faster if the counter-affidavit will be given by Solano,” he added.

Despite the senator’s call, Solano refused to issue the affidavit because of the charges filed against him.

“With all due respect I invoke my right to remain silent,” said Solano.

“I was determined to tell all but since a case was filed against me I will now refuse,” he added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson even offered Solano a legislative immunity, which means his affidavit will not be used against him.

“Even if we give him legislative immunity meaning anything that he will said in his affidavit submitted to the committee cannot be used against him?” Lacson asked Solano’s lawyer, Paterno Esmaquel.