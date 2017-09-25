I was sleeping and my GF was my witness – Solano

John Paul Solano said his girlfriend was his witness that he was sleeping when he received a call in the morning of Sunday, September 17 – the day he brought Horacio Castillo III’s body to a hospital.

Solano was among the members of the Aegis Juris fraternity, who was charged for the killing of 22-year-old Castillo, a freshman law student of the University of Sto. Tomas.

At a joint hearing in the Senate on Monday, Solano repeatedly said that he was at the “comfort” of his home in Caloocan City when he received a call at 6:30 a.m. from a fraternity member, whom he refused to identify.

The frat member, he said, was requesting him to go to the fraternity library located at Laon-Laan-Navarra Street near the university.

Asked by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian if he was sleeping at that time, Solano answered in the affirmative.

“Meron bang nakakita sa ’yo noong natutulog ka?” Gatchalian asked again.

“I was sleeping with my girlfriend, your honor,” Solano said.

“May katabi ka, kaya pala comfortable na comfortable ka,” the senator said in jest.

Solano said he only left his house shortly before 8 a.m. to go to the fraternity library after receiving a second call from the same frat member.

In the library, he found Castillo lying on the floor and “unconscious.” After failing to revive the victim, Solano said he and some frat members brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital.