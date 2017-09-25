Atio’s father turns emotional at Senate hearing on son’s death

The father of alleged hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III became emotional as he condemned members of the Aegis Juris fraternity who are allegedly involved in the death of his son.

During a Senate investigation into the death of Castillo, who was a 22-year-old freshman law student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Horacio Jr. narrated what happened before they found out about Castillo’s demise and expressed disgust at how so-called brothers treated his son “like an animal.”

Horacio Jr. pleaded to members of the fraternity who have knowledge on the circumstances surrounding the death of his son to surface and shed light on the matter.

“We want you to tell the truth,” appealed Horacio Jr., while he warned them, too, that, “We will not rest until Atio’s killers are brought to justice.”

Castillo’s father hoped that the Senate hearing will strengthen the Anti-Hazing Law in order to protect the youth and avoid further incidents.

Horacio Jr. believed that the purpose of his son’s life “was to ensure hazing will never happen to anyone again.” /kga