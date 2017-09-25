Solano told to ‘lie’ with police?

It was a fraternity member who had told him to say to the police that he found the body of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III dumped in Tondo, Manila.

This was the confession of John Paul Solano, one of the prime suspects in Castillo’s death, during the joint hearing on the alleged hazing incident at the Senate on Monday.

On Senator Grace Poe’s questioning, Solano narrated his knowledge about the death 22-year-old victim.

In his earlier affidavit filed with the police, Solano claimed that he found Castillo dumped on the pavement in Balut, Tondo and brought him to the Chinese General Hospital.

Asked by Poe if he was alone when he brought Castillo to the hospital, Solano said: “I was with some frat members.”

“Bakit ikaw lang na-identify? So ikaw lang ang nagtagal sa hospital?” Poe asked to which Solano answered yes.

“Tapos noong tinanong ka sinabi mo na nadampot mo doon sa Balut, Tondo?” the senator again asked.

It was at this point that Solano admitted: “Ang totoo po, your honor, they told me to say it.”

“Who told you to say it?” Poe insisted.

“A frat member that I would include in my affidavit,” Solano replied.

Solano was charged on Monday with a number of criminal cases before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the death of Castillo. /kga