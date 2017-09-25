UST law dean to Aegis Juris brods: Come out, act like lawyers

University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina has called on “brothers” in the Aegis Juris fraternity to come out and shed light on incident that led to the death of freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

“I made a plea for those involved to come out and assist in the investigations. One of them heeded my call, John Paul Solano, who is now in custody of the Manila Police District. To the rest, I reiterate my call for them to surface to shed light on what happened,” Divina said at the start of the Senate investigation into the murder of Castillo.

He also prodded them to “act like lawyers” and not be “cowards” by continuously hiding and being uncooperative to authorities probing into the case.

The Senate committees on public order and dangerous drugs, justice and human rights and constitutional amendments are conducting its investigation into Castillo’s death hoping to uncover the gaps in the Anti-Hazing Act (Republic Act 8049) and consequently introduce proper modifications to the law. /kga