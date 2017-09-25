Suspect comes face-to-face with Atio’s parents

One of the prime suspects in the killing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III has finally come face-to-face with the parents of the 22-year-old law freshman, as the Senate commenced on Monday evening its investigation into the alleged hazing incident.

John Paul Solano, who was handcuffed and escorted by members of the Manila Police District (MPD), was seated at the session hall, just across Castillo’s parents —Horacio Jr. and Carmina.

The joint hearing by the Senate committees on public order and dangerous drugs, justice, and constitutional amendments was initiated by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Aside from Solano and Castillo’s parents, also in attendance were UST Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, himself a member of the Aegis Juris fraternity, and MPD chief General Joel Coronel.

Senators hope to uncover the loopholes in the Anti-Hazing Act (Republic Act 8049) through the hearings, and to consequently introduce appropriate amendments to the law.

