Taguba, 2 others seek dismissal of drug smuggling case

Customs broker Mark Ruben G. Taguba and two others on Monday responded to the drug smuggling case filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

During the continuation of preliminary investigation, Taguba, customs broker Teejay Marcellana and businessman Chen Ju Long, also known as Richard Tan, and Richard Chen subscribed to their counter-affidavits before the panel of prosecutors composed of Assistant State Prosecutors Aristotle Reyes and Michael John Humarang.

The respondents denied the allegations hurled against them and sought the dismissal of the complaint.

Aside from Taguba, Marcellana and Ju Long, the other respondents businessman Dong Yi Shen, alias Kenneth Dong, Taiwanese nationals Chen Min and Jhu Ming Jyun, Chinese nationals Chen Ju Long a.k.a. Richard Tan, Richard Chen and Li Guang Feng and Filipino nationals Fidel Anoche Dee and Eirene May A. Tatad were charged with violating Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The NBI said the respondents were responsible for the importation of the illegal drugs from China later recovered by authorities inside the warehouse of Hongfei Logistics Group of Companies in Valenzuela City owned by Richard Chen.

After the hearing, Taguba went to the Senate as its Committee on Justice continues its probe for legislative aid on the P6.4-billion shabu shipment.

Meanwhile, Reyes said that the DOJ was preparing to consolidate the two complaints filed by NBI and the drug trafficking case filed by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He explained that the complaint filed by PDEA was similar to one filed by the NBI.

“This will also avoid conflicting decisions on the complaints,” Reyes told reporters.

Among those charged by the PDEA were former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and 11 other officers of the BOC.