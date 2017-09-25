Cops insist: Kian was a drug courier; media, politicians distorted facts

Caloocan police officers blamed 17-year old Kian delos Santos for his death as well as the media and politicians for distorting the facts.

On Aug. 16, there were three other teenagers arrested besides Kian, according to separate counter-affidavits filed by Chief Insp. Amor Cerillo, commander of Police Community Precinct 7 in Caloocan City, and co-respondents PO3 Arnel G. Oares, PO1 Jeremias T. Pereda and PO1 Jerwin R. Cruz.

One of the teenagers, they said, was turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), while the two others were turned over to barangay officials.

“Why is it important to mention about the three other minors arrested during ‘Oplan Galugad’ on Aug. 16, 2017?” the police officers said in their counter-affidavits. “It is very important to mention the three other minors because this proves that Kian Delos Santos is the fourth minor involved in ‘Oplan Galugad’ during that day and his death is an isolated case.”

“Out of the four minors… it is only Kian Delos santos who ran away and worse engaged our police officers in a shootout,” read the counter-affidavits.

The police officers said the fact that three other minors were turned over to the DSWD and barangay officials showed that the officers involved in ‘Oplan Galugad’ were properly “educated and supervised.”

The police officers are facing a complaint for murder and torture case. They attended Monday’s preliminary investigation and submitted their response to the murder and torture complaint.

They added that the media and the politicians blew the case out of proportion by twisting facts: “The media and the grandstanding politicians only twisted the incident involving Kian delos Santos by making it appear that there is a policy of killing in the PNP [Philippine National Police], but the truth is, there is none.”

“If only Kian Loyd delos Santos did not involve himself in the illegal drug activities, then he would not be involved in any ‘Oplan Galugad’ and he does not need to open fire at our patrolling police officers,” the counter-affidavit stated. “The problem is that the media and the grandstanding politicians pictured Kian delos Santos before the public as an innocent minor but the truth of the matter is that Kian Loyd Delos Santos is indeed a drug courier.”

According to the police officers, it is a fact that criminal syndicates use minors in perpetrating crimes.

They also maintained that it was an asset, not Kian, who was seen on a CCTV footage being dragged by the police officers.

They added that the complainants had no eyewitness to the actual killing of Kian.

An autopsy report showed that Kian sustained gunshot wounds to the back, behind his left ear, and inside his left ear.

But the police officers said location of the wound did not indicate treachery.

“Jurisprudence states that there can be treachery also even when the wounds are at the front,” they said.

The police officers sought the dismissal of the case against them.

The next preliminary investigation dates are Oct. 2 and 10.

