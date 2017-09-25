Trillanes to Faeldon: Man up

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has told resigned Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Nicanor Faeldon to “man up” and face the Senate investigation into the P6.4 billion-worth shabu shipment from China that slipped past the agency under his watch.

“Unang-una, nagpapalusot lang naman s’ya eh. Ayaw lang n’ya sagutin yung mga tanong ng mga senador kaya s’ya nagtatago. Kung anu-anong drama ‘yung ginagawa nya,” Trillanes told reporters at the Senate on Monday.

(First of all, he is just making excuses. He just doesn’t want to answer the questions of the senators that’s why he’s hiding. He’s just making some drama.)

“Sa akin, magpakalalaki s’ya, harapin n’ya ito. Kung wala siyang tinatago, sumagot s’ya nang maayos,” the senator added.

(For me, he should man up, face this investigation. If he has nothing to hide, he should answer all the questions properly.)

On Monday, Faeldon filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes, who accused the former BOC head of being “at the heart of the corruption” inside the bureau.

Faeldon said Trillanes has yet to produce hard pieces of evidence to support such allegation against him.

“Meron nang sinabi coming from the testimonies mismo ng witnesses na ‘yung office of the commissioner kasama dun sa tara system kaya napapalusot ‘yun dahil nagbibigay ng ‘no-look fee’ kaya dire-deretso lang sa green lanes ‘yung mga shipment,” Trillanes noted.

(There were informations already coming from the very testimonies of the witnesses that the office of the commissioner is involved in the tara system that’s why the shipments were being released because they give a ‘no-look fee’ and so it just goes directly to the green lanes.)

Trillanes said he supports Senator Panfilo Lacson’s findings on the corruption inside the BOC. /kga