2 killed, 5 arrested in Nueva Ecija firefight

CABANATUAN CITY — Two armed men were killed, while five of their accomplices were arrested, following a Sunday afternoon gun battle with city police officers in Barangay (village) Pula here.

The police, responding to a call about the citing of armed men in the area, were attacked, triggering the firefight that killed suspects Jeremy Gomez of San Jose City and Bong Ramon Baldos of Gen. Llanera town at 3:15 p.m., said Supt. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief.

The police disarmed Marialuz Dipano, a 59-year-old nurse, and Peter Reyes, 31, who are Cabanatuan residents, as well as Rodel Soria, 28, of San Jose City; Jun Aquino, 35, of Talavera town; and William Soria, 27, of Carranglan town, all in Nueva Ecija province.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators recovered a cal. 380 pistol, three cal. 45 pistols, a 12 gauge shotgun and several rounds of bullets.

Zafra said the police have not yet ascertained why the suspects were armed. /je