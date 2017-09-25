Abella challenges ex-DICT chief Salalima to prove corruption raps

President Rodrigo Duterte is interested to find out the truth about the allegation that corruption was rampant at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as claimed by Rodolfo Salalima.

But presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Salalima, who earlier resigned as DICT secretary, should substantiate his charges.

On Thursday, Abella confirmed that Salalima has resigned from his post. During his fifth visit to Marawi, President Rodrigo Duterte also confirmed Salalima’s resignation.

Speaking with employees of DICT on Friday, Salalima said he resigned as the agency’s top official because of corruption and interference in the department.

“If he makes any claims, it should be substantial,” Abella said in a Palace briefing on Monday.

Asked whether the President was interested in looking into the corruption allegations at DICT, he said, “Of course he’s interested in finding out everything, except that there should be validity and substantial evidence.”

“If there is really something disturbing, this matter needs to be pursued,” he added.

The Palace official said Duterte was now looking for a man of integrity to replace Salalima.

“Ang laging hinahanap niya (Duterte) is someone he can trust. It is always a matter of trust,” Abella said.