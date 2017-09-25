Trillanes: I didn’t do anything to warrant ethics case

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV believes that he had not done anything to warrant the filing of an ethics complaint against him.

On Monday, former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon slapped Trillanes with an ethics complaint for alleged “malicious” accusations against him, including the latter’s pronouncement that he was “at the heart” of the P6.4 billion shabu shipment from China.

“I will face that ethics complaint squarely because I believe that I did not do anything to warrant such a case,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“I will also not allow it to divert the focus from the real issue, that the mastermind behind the 6.4 billion shabu shipment is Mr. Paolo Duterte,” the senator added, referring to President Rodrigo Duterte’s son.

Trillanes has been linking the presidential son to the so-called Davao Group, which was said to be among those groups operating at the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte’s son had repeatedly denied the allegation. /je