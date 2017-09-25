Lacson: I’m really obsessed to pin Faeldon down

Senator Panfilo Lacson admitted on Monday that he certainly is “obsessed” over resigned Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Nicanor Faeldon – “obsessed to pin him down” and prove his involvement in the corruption inside the agency.

This came after Faeldon accused Lacson of being fixated about destroying him especially after they investigated the alleged smuggling of cement by the senator’s son.

“I’m really obsessed to pin him down and really prove there’s corruption in the Customs and he’s involved in the corruption,” Lacson said.

The senator also called Faeldon a “hypocrite” for denying his hand in the corruption at the BOC. Lacson claimed that BOC officials he talked to were even providing him documents to show the corruption activities in the agency.

“Marami ako nakausap na dep comm (deputy commissioner) na kasama rin sa tara list,” Lacson said. “It’s only Faeldon na nagcha-challenge pa. Saksakan ng yabang. saksakan ng ipokrito. And I’ll give it to him.”

(I’ve talked to a lot of deputy commissioners also involved in the ‘tara’ list. Faeldon is the only hypocrite who insists on questioning. He is so full of arrogance and so full of hypocrisy. And I’ll give it to him.)

He then warned Faeldon that he will gather proofs to “file as many cases” against him.

He asserted that he has the capability to gather more evidences to prove that the details he stated in his previous privilege speech are true.

Lacson is reportedly set to file economic sabotage and graft charges against Faeldon.

“I’m really obsessed in gathering evidence to really file as many cases that I can file based on the evidences that I have gathered and will gather,” Lacson noted.

“I have the capability to really gather evidences because I’ve been an investigator all my life. Now if he says I’m obsessed, yes by all means I’m obsessed to really prove my point that what’s contained in my privilege speech is true,” the senator added.

When asked if his move to expose Faeldon was a mere reprisal against the former BOC head, Lacson said he was just trying to prove his point.

“No. I’m trying to prove my point. Nauna pa ako dun. Yung kanyang ethics complaint was a retaliation dun sa aking privilege speech,” siad Lacson.

(No. I’m trying to prove my point. I was the first one. His ethics complaint was a retaliation against my earlier privilege speech.)

