Faeldon: Lacson’s allegations are ‘BS’

Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon traded barbs anew on Monday after the latter branded as “bullsh*t” any attempts to link him to the alleged “tara system” at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

“I’ve never denied that there is tara, I believe there is but saying that I’m part of it that’s really bullsh*t. That’s really a lie,” Faeldon said at a press conference at the Senate.

The former Customs chief has been detained at the Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms for his continued refusal to participate in the chamber’s probe into the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China.

“I really want those tara to stop. I really want to investigate those people who are really involved in that tara but when you say that I’m part of that tara, I’ll tell you right in your face, wherever you are that you are a liar and you have the rest of your life to prove that… that I’m involved in tara,” Faeldon added.

Sought for comment on Faeldon’s remark, Lacson said in an interview: “Eh bullsh*t din sya. Siya nga yung nasa sentro ng tara eh.”

Lacson has not presented evidence or testimony directly linking Faeldon to the tara system.

Faeldon has already filed an ethics complaint against Lacson after the latter accused him of allegedly receiving P100 million “welcome gift” when he assumed the BoC post.

For his part, Lacson was reportedly mulling the filing rice smuggling and economic sabotage cases against Faeldon next week.

Sought for comment on the senator’s plan, Faeldon said: “Go ahead. I think Senator Lacson has become so obsessed of me already…”

Faeldon said Lacson’s “obsession” to destroy him started when they investigated at the BoC the alleged smuggling of cement by the senator’s son and name sake, Panfilo Lacson Jr.

Lacson’s son has denied as a “big, big lie,” Faeldon’s allegation. /cbb

