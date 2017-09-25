Village councilor killed in Bohol ambush

CEBU CITY – A village councilor was killed while her husband was wounded in an ambush in Bohol, authorities said on Monday.

Police identified the fatality as Rufa Sugala, a councilor of Barangay Progreso in Carmen town. Her husband, Arturo, was able to run away from the suspects.

According to police, four bonnet-wearing men attacked the couple in Purok 4 Barangay Progreso past 1 p.m. on Sunday.

PO2 Alberto Cabahug of Carmen police said the couple was on board a motorcycle going to Purok 4 to attend a meeting when the suspects blocked their way and fired at them.

Arturo, who is currently confined at a hospital, identified one of the assailants as Jose Neosina. Arturo said Neosina’s bonnet was accidentally removed during the incident.

Police investigators recovered from the crime scene seven empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol.

A hot pursuit operation is underway against Neosina and the three other assailants.

