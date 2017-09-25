Jeepney strike cripples Bulacan public transport
CITY OF MALOLOS – As much as 80 to 90 percent of the public utility jeepneys (PUJs) serving key areas of Bulacan joined a transport strike on Monday, paralyzing public transport.
The local government cancelled classes in this capital city, in San Jose del Monte City, and the towns of Sta. Maria, Marilao, Bocaue, Guiguinto and Baliwag.
Liz Mungcal, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said three military trucks have been dispatched to ferry commuters here and in the towns of Calumpit and Marilao. /cbb
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.