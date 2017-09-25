Jeepney strike cripples Bulacan public transport

CITY OF MALOLOS – As much as 80 to 90 percent of the public utility jeepneys (PUJs) serving key areas of Bulacan joined a transport strike on Monday, paralyzing public transport.

The local government cancelled classes in this capital city, in San Jose del Monte City, and the towns of Sta. Maria, Marilao, Bocaue, Guiguinto and Baliwag.

Liz Mungcal, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said three military trucks have been dispatched to ferry commuters here and in the towns of Calumpit and Marilao. /cbb