MPD files criminal raps vs hazing suspect Solano

The Manila Police District (MPD) has filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal complaints against a University of Santo Tomas student for the death of fellow student Horacio Castillo III.

John Paul Solano is facing a complaint murder, obstruction of justice, perjury, robbery, and violation of Anti-Hazing Law.

He surrendered to Senator Panfilo Lacson last Friday and was turned over to MPD that same day.

Other suspects facing complaint for murder and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law are other members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity as well members of its sister organization Regina Sorority.

Facing complaint for murder and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law include Antonio Trangia, his son Ralph, Arvin R. Balag, Mhin Wei R. Chan, Ranie Rafael Santiago, Oliver John Audrey B. Onofre, Jason Adolfo Robiños, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo, Karl Mathew Villanueva, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Axel Munro Hipe, Marc Anthony Ventura, Aeron Salientes, Marcelino Bagtang, Zimon Padro and Jose Miguel Salamat.

The MPD, in its complaint, noted that a complaint for obstruction of justice will be filed against Mrs. Rosemarie Trangia, mother of Ralph. /je