Faeldon again snubs Gordon on shabu shipment probe

Senator Richard Gordon invited Nicanor Faeldon to the Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on the P6.4 billion-worth of shabu shipment on Monday but the resigned Customs chief snubbed it again.

“With the permission of Senator Lacson, I will instruct the sergeant at arms to invite if he’s (Faeldon) still willing to testify here,” Gordon said, adding that it would be fair for all witnesses to attend the probe.

“Anyway he’s cited under contempt. I just want to make sure of the fact that we’re conducting a hearing and he’s not coming here,” Gordon added.

Minutes after Gordon’s invite, he said Faeldon refused to appear at the hearing.

Faeldon turned himself in before the Senate on September 11, after he refused to attend the hearing for “lack of trust to some senators.”

The former Bureau of Customs chief is also being accused of corruption by Senators Panfilo Lacson and Antonio Trillanes IV. /cbb